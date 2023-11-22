India: J&K government sacks 4 employees including president of doctors association for terror links

The government of Jammu and Kashmir today has dismissed four government employees in the union territory. The sacked employees include the president of the Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) along with a teacher, a policeman and a lab bearer for their involvement in anti-national and terror-related activities.

Dr Nissar-ul-Hassan, a doctor and president of DAK, Salam Rather (laboratory bearer in the higher education department), Abdul Majeed Bhat (police constable ) and Farooq Ahmad Mir (teacher) have been dismissed from their services. According to the order, they have been sacked by the UT administration by invoking 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India, which empowers it to do so without an inquiry.

The government order says that this is part of the UT administration's action against the terrorist ecosystem and its key stakeholders. In the last three years, the J&K administration has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack more than 59 employees for their involvement in anti-national and terror activities.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also arrested two residents of North Kashmir's Kupwara district. Police said they were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Bemina area of Srinagar.

The Police informed that a routine check at Bemina bypass near Lal petrol station on Wednesday (Nov 22) morning led to the arrest of these two individuals. They have been identified as Mumtaz Ahmad Lone (38) S/o Gh Qadir Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Lone (29) S/o Gh Mohiddin Lone both residents of Trehgam, Kupwara.