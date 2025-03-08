Italian Senator Matteo Gelmetti has termed India as a "perfect partner" of his country, especially in IT sector & pointed to personal camaraderie between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, the senator who is member of the India-Italy parliamentary friendship group said, "PM Modi knows European politics and he knows Giorgia Meloni very well....Giorgia Meloni is, I think, the European best friend of PM Modi".

India-Italy relations have seen significant upward trajectory in the last several years, marked by a strengthening of diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties. In November 2024, during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni announced the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, outlining a roadmap for enhanced collaboration over the next five years. PM Meloni had visited India in March 2023, during which bilateral relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership.

Senator Matteo Gelmetti, elected as a senator from ruling "Brothers of Italy" party, represents Padova-Verona-Vicenza constituency in Veneto, a region known for its economic significance. Before his Senate role, he was a municipal councilor in Verona from 2002 to 2012 and later a regional councilor in Veneto from 2015 to 2022.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India, Italy relationship?

Senator Matteo Gelmetti: The relationship between India and Italy is stronger, but this is the time, I think it can be increased, because the relationship between your PM Modi & our PM Giorgia Meloni is perfect. They have a good relations. So I think this good relation can improve our relationship between the two countries. We can see custom duty war in the world. After the visit of EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen, one week ago, there could be a new relation between Europe and India, and if this relation can reduce the custom duty between the 2 sides, I think you can have a great marriage between Europe and India.

Sidhant Sibal: So you mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your leader, the Italian leader, the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, the conversations which have happened signal towards not only personal chemistry, but also the leaders being on the same page in terms of various issues. So how do you see the leadership conversation helping in the bilateral relationship?

Senator Matteo Gelmetti: I think PM Modi knows European politics and he knows Giorgia Meloni very well. He knows very well that Italy now is the country in Europe stronger with our great leadership, so could be the first partner in Europe for the relationship between India and Europe. Giorgia Meloni is, I think, the European best friend of PM Modi.

Sidhant Sibal: If we talk about India's outreach to Italy, how do you see that? How do you see the India Middle East Europe corridor?

Senator Matteo Gelmetti: The corridor IMEE or India Middle East Europe corridor, I think, is very, very important, very important to increase our trade relationship. And Italy is the terminal with its main port, the port of Trieste, that is the gate of Europe. So I think that all actors or countries know very well that the port of IMEC in Europe has to be Trieste.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India in economic terms, a destination for investments?

Senator Matteo Gelmetti: For us, India is important, first of all, for the IT field, so innovation in the future, for us India is the perfect partner, the relationship we want to increase through the IT field.

Sidhant Sibal: The rise of Georgia Meloni as one of the most important politicians in Europe. How do you see her rise, the rise of Italy and essentially a new leader rising in the European political space?

Senator Matteo Gelmetti: Georgia Meloni is, for sure, the most important politician in Europe. In fact, PM Modi knows very well, but not only Modi, but President Trump has a very good relationship with Georgia Meloni. This is an example of someone who wants to create the economic growth, wants to create business, and wants to create something good for his country, speaks to the decision maker and Georgia Meloni now is the European decision maker.