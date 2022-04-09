India is focusing on stablisation of economic ties with Russia: MEA

India's foreign ministry has said that New Delhi is focusing on stablisation of economic ties with Russia.

The ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a news conference, "We have an etablished economic relation with Russia. Given the current circumstance post development in Ukraine, I think there is an effort by both sides to ensure that this economic relationship remains stable."

"It is not talking about increasing...it is about stabilising it because this (economic) relationship exists and it's in our interest to make sure some of this economic activity continues, and we are trying to see how we can keep that stable," Bagchi said.

India is also working to devise a payment mechanism to settle trade amid Western sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"India's approach should be guided by our national beliefs and values, by our national interest and by our national strategy," said Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"So what should India do in these circumstances? At the time when energy costs have spiked, clearly, we need to ensure that the common person in India is not subject to an additional and unavoidable burden. Similarly, fertiliser prices have a direct implication for the livelihoods of the majority of our population," he added.

India has condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday and sought an independent investigation.

Also read | We were very frustrated with some of the Ukrainian universities: S Jaishankar

New Delhi has historically close ties with Moscow and has refrained from condemning its invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour, abstaining in several UN votes and hosting Russia's foreign minister for talks in India last week.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration has told lawmakers that United States would prefer India to move away from its long-term history of non-alignment G77 partnership with Russia.

America's relationship with India is a very critical one, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing.

''They are the largest democracy in the world. We have a strong defence relationship with them. They are part of the Quad, with Australia and Japan, and we are moving forward on many achievements that are critical to Indo-Pacific prosperity and security,'' she said.

''We, obviously, would prefer that India move away from their long-term history of non-alignment G77 partnership with Russia,'' Sherman said in response to a question from Congressman Tim Burchett.

(With inputs from agencies)