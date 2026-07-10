Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /India Income Tax Return 2026: Filing ITR this year? Here's how AI could save, or sink, your return

India Income Tax Return 2026: Filing ITR this year? Here's how AI could save, or sink, your return

Hanshika Ujlayan
Authored By Hanshika Ujlayan
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 09:18 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 09:18 IST
India Income Tax Return 2026: Filing ITR this year? Here's how AI could save, or sink, your return

Your ITR is being screened by AI. Here's how to avoid costly mistakes Photograph: (Pexels)

Story highlights

India's Income Tax Department is using AI to flag high-risk returns, making tax filing less about paperwork and more about data matching. Here's how Form 26AS, the AIS and AI-powered tax tools could determine whether your return passes scrutiny or lands under the scanner.

India's tax filing season for the 2026-27 fiscal year is live; the deadlines run from July 31st to November 30th, and this year, the story isn't the paperwork. It's the algorithms on both sides of the transaction.
The income tax department itself now runs an AI-based risk assessment unit that flags high-risk returns for detailed scrutiny. This changes the calculus entirely. It's no longer just "Did I file correctly?" but now it's "Does my filing match what the department's own AI expects to see?" That expectation is built on two documents that most taxpayers barely glance at. Here's all you need to know.

Also read | Too political to fail? The real reason America can't afford another Wall Street crash

Form 26AS and more

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Form 26AS, or the annual consolidated tax statement, tracks tax deducted at source, or TDS, and advance tax, while the newer annual information statement captures dividends, interest, mutual fund trades, stock transactions and large cash deposits.
Mismatches between what you report and what these statements show are precisely what trip the department's scrutiny filters. This is where generic AI tools fall short and specialised ones earn their keep.

Tax-focused AI now reconciles AIs' and 26A's data to catch discrepancies before filing, cutting preparation time from days to hours through automated extraction and cross-checking. Vendors are racing to build this in. But there's a class divide here worth flagging.

Trending Stories

The heaviest AI adoption is happening among firms serving corporate and high-net-worth clients. The average salaried taxpayer with a simple return gets little extra benefit, beyond what the department's own e-filing portal, with its pre-filled data, already provides.

Also read | IMF cuts global growth forecast for second time in 2026; where does India stand?
The bottom line: AI can genuinely reduce errors and audit risk. But only if it's purpose-built for Indian tax law and reconciliation, not a general chatbot guessing at deductions. Verify every AI-assisted number against your Form 16, 26AS and AIs before you hit submit. The department's algorithm is watching. Your AI should be working for you and not against you.

About the Author

Hanshika Ujlayan

Hanshika Ujlayan

Hanshika Ujlayan

A journalist, writing for the WION Business desk. Bringing you insightful business news with a touch of creativity and simplicity. Find me on Instagram as Zihvee, trying to romanti...Read More

Trending Topics