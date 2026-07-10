/India Income Tax Return 2026: Filing ITR this year? Here's how AI could save, or sink, your return

India's tax filing season for the 2026-27 fiscal year is live; the deadlines run from July 31st to November 30th, and this year, the story isn't the paperwork. It's the algorithms on both sides of the transaction.

The income tax department itself now runs an AI-based risk assessment unit that flags high-risk returns for detailed scrutiny. This changes the calculus entirely. It's no longer just "Did I file correctly?" but now it's "Does my filing match what the department's own AI expects to see?" That expectation is built on two documents that most taxpayers barely glance at. Here's all you need to know.

Form 26AS and more

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Form 26AS, or the annual consolidated tax statement, tracks tax deducted at source, or TDS, and advance tax, while the newer annual information statement captures dividends, interest, mutual fund trades, stock transactions and large cash deposits.

Mismatches between what you report and what these statements show are precisely what trip the department's scrutiny filters. This is where generic AI tools fall short and specialised ones earn their keep.

Tax-focused AI now reconciles AIs' and 26A's data to catch discrepancies before filing, cutting preparation time from days to hours through automated extraction and cross-checking. Vendors are racing to build this in. But there's a class divide here worth flagging.

The heaviest AI adoption is happening among firms serving corporate and high-net-worth clients. The average salaried taxpayer with a simple return gets little extra benefit, beyond what the department's own e-filing portal, with its pre-filled data, already provides.