India plans to impose new curbs on Malaysia as Mahathir Mohamad continues to comment on CAA

Days after India decided to put curbs on palm oil imports from Malaysia over a diplomatic row, the government is intending to confine import of microchips amid signs that the trade issue is probably not going to be sifted through soon as the Southeast Asian country keeps on irritating India over Kashmir and the Citizenship (Amendment Act).

The southeast country's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad expressed concerns over India's internal matters on Tuesday while also indicating that he would continue to speak even if it costs his country financially.

"We are concerned of course because we sell a lot of palm oil to India, but on the other hand, we need to be frank and see that if something goes wrong, we will have to say it. If we allow things to go wrong and think only about the money involved, then I think a lot of wrong things will be done, by us and by other people," Malaysian PM said.

India on January 9 decided to put curbs on palm oil imports from Malaysia after New Delhi objected to Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad's criticism on Jammu and Kashmir and its new Citizenship Act.

In the Kuala Lumpur summit that took place in December 2019, the Malaysian prime minister had criticised the new citizenship act and government's move on Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi reacted to Mohamad's comments with the Ministry of External Affairs issuing a statement on the same.

The MEA called Mohamad's remarks as "factually inaccurate" and said that the Malaysian Prime Minister, "has yet again remarked on a matter that is entirely internal to India," the statement read.

New Delhi also asked Malaysia "to refrain from commenting on internal developments in India, especially without a right understanding of the facts".