India: Hit-and-run accident in Ahmedabad leaves nine dead, 13 injured

A tragic accident involving three vehicles left nine dead on Thursday morning (July 20) in India’s western state of Gujarat. The accident took place near the ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Ahmedabad city.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | An accident took place at the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway. pic.twitter.com/r4r9ghl3VF — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023 ×

Police described it as a hit-and-run case, involving a luxury car. At least 13 people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

Media reports said that two police officers were also among the dead. Authorities have shut down the flyover near the ISKCON temple for now.

What happened?

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accident initially involved just two vehicles. A crowd gathered at the flyover after an SUV car rammed into a dumper from behind.

It led to chaos on the road. Shortly thereafter, a speeding luxury car ploughed into the crowd, resulting in more casualties. The luxury car was running at over 100 kmph.

PTI news agency reported that those among the dead hailed from Botad and Surendranagar.

“As of now nine persons have been declared dead and 13 persons are injured in the accident that occurred at 1 am. It was a hit and run caused by a Jaguar car,” a police source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.

This is a developing story.