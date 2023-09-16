India: Fmr J&K CM Abdullah under fire for passing 'misogynistic' comments against journo
The female journalist has now clarified that it was rather an amazing conversation with the veteral politician and there was nothing to be made fun of.
Former Chief Minister of the north Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah came under fire on social media for passing inappropriate comments on a female journalist.
The opposition leader asked the journalist when she would get married even as the camera was rolling.
“Did you choose your husband? Will your parents choose your husband or you? Why is this (Mehndi) on your hands?" Abdullah asked journalist Urfana Muneer.
When Muneer explained that it was because of her brother’s wedding, Abdullah quipped by asking whether or not the marriage would last, or simply the wife would flee.
The interview was taken in August, but it went viral on social media on Friday (Sept 15).
Ruling BJP launches attack on Abdullah
As soon as the controversial conversation went viral on social media, politicians from the ruling BJP started accusing Abdullah of practising misogyny and passing disgusting remarks against a woman.
“Not just Unprofessional, but Deeply Misogynistic, Extremely Disgusting. But not surprising from an alliance that boycotts journalists who ask questions & treats them like this,” posted BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on X.
“The reporter is perhaps his grand daughter’s age or younger. But that doesn’t stop him from asking uncomfortable questions like when will you get married?” posted another BJP leader Amit Malviya on X.
Journalist speaks up
As the interview gained traction on social media, journalist Muneer took to X to clarify that it was indeed an “amazing conversation” with the J&K leader.
This was amazing conversation with Farooq Abdullah Sab he always treat me like a daughter.— Journalist Urfana Muneer (@MeUrfana) September 15, 2023
Media organisations and Social media handlers are requested to don't make fun.@AdityaRajKaul @OpIndia_com @amitmalviya @JKNC_ @YasmeenKhan_YK @Gaamuk @zoo_bear https://t.co/rYMD89OVrV
“This was amazing conversation with Farooq Abdullah Sab he always treat me like a daughter.Media organisations and Social media handlers are requested to don't make fun,” she wrote on X.
