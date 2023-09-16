India: Fmr J&K CM Abdullah under fire for passing 'misogynistic' comments against journo

Former Chief Minister of the north Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah came under fire on social media for passing inappropriate comments on a female journalist.

The opposition leader asked the journalist when she would get married even as the camera was rolling.

“Did you choose your husband? Will your parents choose your husband or you? Why is this (Mehndi) on your hands?" Abdullah asked journalist Urfana Muneer.

Watch: Two terrorists gunned down in J&K, massive army deployment in South Kashmir

When Muneer explained that it was because of her brother’s wedding, Abdullah quipped by asking whether or not the marriage would last, or simply the wife would flee.

The interview was taken in August, but it went viral on social media on Friday (Sept 15).

Ruling BJP launches attack on Abdullah

As soon as the controversial conversation went viral on social media, politicians from the ruling BJP started accusing Abdullah of practising misogyny and passing disgusting remarks against a woman.

“Not just Unprofessional, but Deeply Misogynistic, Extremely Disgusting. But not surprising from an alliance that boycotts journalists who ask questions & treats them like this,” posted BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on X.

Not just Unprofessional but

Deeply Misogynistic

Extremely Disgusting



But not surprising from an alliance that boycotts journalists who ask questions & treats them like this



When will you get married?

Did you choose your husband?

Will your parents choose your husband or you?… https://t.co/qyu43EwfPs pic.twitter.com/jwwcFT0mAw — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 15, 2023 ×

“The reporter is perhaps his grand daughter’s age or younger. But that doesn’t stop him from asking uncomfortable questions like when will you get married?” posted another BJP leader Amit Malviya on X.

Journalist speaks up

As the interview gained traction on social media, journalist Muneer took to X to clarify that it was indeed an “amazing conversation” with the J&K leader.

“This was amazing conversation with Farooq Abdullah Sab he always treat me like a daughter.Media organisations and Social media handlers are requested to don't make fun,” she wrote on X.