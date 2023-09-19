India: Floral tributes paid to soldier killed in Kokernag operation, top officials in attendance
The operation in South Kashmir’s Kokernag Area continues on the seventh consecutive day. A top Police official had confirmed that two dead bodies were retrieved from the encounter site in Kokernag Area.
