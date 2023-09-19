ugc_banner

India: Floral tributes paid to soldier killed in Kokernag operation, top officials in attendance

Srinagar, IndiaWritten By: Idrees LoneUpdated: Sep 19, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

The Lietenuent Governor of Jammu and Kashmir along with the top officials of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police paid floral tributes to Sep Pardeep Singh of Indian Army.  Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

Rich Floral tributes were paid to the Soldier of Indian Army, Sep Pardeep Singh at the Indian Army's base headquarters in Srinagar. The body of Sep Pardeep Singh was retrieved on Monday (September 18) from the encounter site of Gadole Forest in Kokernag area of Anantnag District. 

 

The Lietenuent Governor of Jammu and Kashmir along with the top officials of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police paid floral tributes to Sep Pardeep Singh of Indian Army. 

''Paid homage to our braveheart Sep Pardeep Singh, martyred during anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I bow to his exemplary courage and sacrifice,'' said Manoj Sinha, Lietenuent Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. 

 

The operation in South Kashmir’s Kokernag Area continues on the seventh consecutive day. A top Police official had confirmed that two dead bodies were retrieved from the encounter site in Kokernag Area.

 

The second dead body is believed to be of the terrorist. The forces will be doing DNA testing of the body as it was completely charred during the gun battle. 

 

The GOC of 15 Corp Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and ADGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar are taking the stock of the situation from ground zero. A massive combing operation in the forest area is still being carried out. There has been no firing from either side since last night. Now security forces are carrying out a search and sanitizing operation in the area. 

 

The Kokernag operation is turning out to be the longest anti terrorist operation being conducted in Kashmir Valley in years. The Indian Army and Police are using all necessary modern, next gen equipment during this operation. A Joint command centre has been established near the Gadole forest to monitor the whole operation.  

 

The Kokernag operation is being considered as high-tech operations in the recent times. The operation is being carried by elite commands and soldiers of 19RR and 34RR. Beside para commandos, mountain warriors (mountaineers of high altitude warfare school ( HAWS ) and Special operation group of Jammu Kashmir forces ( SOG ). 

 

Beside those elite forces the new generation weaponry and gadgets is being used by forces in the operation. Quad Copters, Drones, New generation gadgetry and weaponry are being used. Indian Army is using hexacopter ( a drone with capability of attack and fixing the target ) it has 10 kilometres radius of digital videography. It has played a major role in this operation. This has helped them to bomb the suspected spots. 

 

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

 

