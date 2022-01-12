India fires naval variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile: Key features

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test-fired the naval variant of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile.

DRDO said the missile hit the target with "pinpoint accuracy".

Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely. @indiannavy @BrahMosMissile#SashaktBharat#AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/BbnazlRoM4 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 11, 2022 ×

Key features of the BrahMos cruise missile:

The advanced "sea-to-sea variant" of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has an extended range of 350 to 400 km.

The missile was tested from India's warship INS Visakhapatnam.

The BrahMos missile can fly at 2.8 Mach speed which is almost three times the speed of sound.

It is the Indian Navy’s newest indigenously-built guided-missile destroyer.

India has deployed a number of BrahMos missiles in strategic locations. The Navy had deployed the BrahMos missile for the first time on its warships in 2005.

The latest missile can be launched either in a horizontal or vertical mode from a moving or stationary area and it can target sea and land targets.



The BrahMos Aerospace is an India-Russian joint venture which produces supersonic cruise missiles which can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft and from land.

(With inputs from Agencies)