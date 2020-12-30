India extends suspension of flights with Britain to January 7

India has extended until January 7 its suspension of flights with Britain as the nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.

"Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.

The flights will resume in a "strictly regulated" manner thereafter, he added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there.

A number of European nations among others have shut off travel ties to Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the new strain of the coronavirus was a danger to the country.

Britain is one of the 23 countries that India shares an "air bubble" with, as part of temporary bilateral arrangements after regular international flights were suspended after the pandemic hit.