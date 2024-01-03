India: Drug money dispute behind Manipur violence that killed 4, injured 18 - Reports

The four men shot dead by militants in the Thoubal district of the northeastern state of Manipur on Monday (Jan 1) were involved in a drug dispute, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Apart from the four Meitei Pangal men, 18 were injured (five sustained bullet injuries) in the attacks.

"The incident was seen as the fallout of a dispute over money collected through illegal drug trade," the report claimed.

The Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), the political wing of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) accepted that the gunmen belonged to the outfit. RPF added that it had opened an internal inquiry into the incident.

Senior government officials provided a breakdown of the events, explaining that PLA militants entered the minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area to target a resident, known for several narcotics-related charges.

Soon, amind the kerfuffle, about 1,000 villagers descended near the suspect's home, forcing the PLA militants to secure an exit. However, during the escape, they started firing randomly at the crowd, resulting in four deaths and nearly two dozen injuries.

The family of the four men refused to take the bodies on Tuesday (Jan 2) whilst submitting a memorandum to the state government with a list of demands.

Under the memorandum, the joint action committee (JAC) of Meitei Pangals requested the government to grant the permission to form village protection forces in all areas where the Meitei Muslim community reside in the state. Additionally, the committee demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the events of January 1.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also visited the Raj Medicity Hospital where the injured were being treated and later issued a statement saying the culprits will be caught.

"We strongly condemn all forms of violence, and the state government has launched mass combing operations to nab the culprits and the culprit will be punished according to the law. No one is above the law," wrote Singh on X, formerly known as Twitter.

To maintain law and order situation, additional security forces have been dispatched and deployed in the area.

What is happening in Manipur?

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year. Hundreds have been killed while tens of thousands have been displaced. The violence started after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.