India: Delivery guy rapes woman in her flat, arrested while trying to flee from police

Police in Noida, close to New Delhi, have arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly fled the scene after sexually assaulting a young woman. The man had reportedly gone to deliver the groceries at a Greater Noida high-rise apartment when he barged into the house and sexually assaulted the woman, reports said.

The woman had reportedly ordered groceries off a mobile app. After the man reached the apartment for delivery, he came to know that she was alone and barged into the home.

According to an account of a neighbour heard by WION, the young woman was attacked by knife by the 23-year old upon resistance. The young woman is currently battling for her life at a hospital and remains with her parents.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday (Oct 27) and a complaint was filed at the Bisrakh police station on the same day.

The accused is now apprehended after initially trying to flee

The authorities quickly came to action and dispatched several teams to apprehend the accused.

The accused was apprehended from a residential area in Greater Noida.

The report said that when a police team reached the spot to arrest the accused, he managed to grab a pistol from one of the constables and ran away. The accused has a record and was reportedly arrested in past for selling illegal liquor.

After the reinforcements and SWAT teams reached to search the area, the accused allegedly fired at police team. He was shot in the leg and finally apprehended.

The accused is currently being treated at a hospital.

