India: Delhi reports lowest covid death toll since April 13

A day after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the coronavirus lockdown till June 07, the national capital has reported the lowest death toll in the last one month.

Delhi reported 78 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is the first time the city has reported less than 100 deaths in the last 47 days.

Also read | Delhi extends COVID curbs till June 7

The national capital reported 946 new cases, taking the tally to 14,25,592 and active cases to 12,100. The positivity rate was reported to be 1.25 per cent.

Delhi MLA, Atishi, also reported that the Delhi government of Aam Aadmi Party has nearly 350,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, of which 300,000 are of Covishield, and are available for everyone above the age of 45. The vaccine stock is expected to last for 14 days, as per the government.

Also read | Nearly 120 mn doses of Covid vaccine to be available in June: Health Ministry

Nearly 1,803 covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to take precautions and said India is fighting this pandemic with all its strength.

“We are seeing that how the country is fighting COVID-19 with all its strength. This has been the biggest pandemic in the past 100 years and amidst this pandemic India faced many natural calamities," he said during his radio show, Mann Ki Baat.