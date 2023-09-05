India: Delhi Police withdraws decision to close specific Metro stations and gates

G20 Summit in Delhi: The Delhi Police has withdrawn its previous directive to close specific metro stations and gates in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in the city. The letter regarding the change reported by Indian Express reads, "The request letter for the closure of gates of 39 Metro Stations which was made vide this office letter…dated 02.09.2023 is hereby withdrawn administrative grounds."

However, under the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Police, only the Supreme Court Metro station will have restricted entry and exit for passengers, depending upon the security situation. All other metro stations will be open to passengers as usual.

The letter earlier issued by the DCP Metro G Ram Gopal Naik on Saturday (Sept 02) proposed the complete closure of at least 39 metro stations such as Supreme Court, RK Puram, Sadar Bazar Cantt, IIT, Munirka, and Bhikaji Cama Place. The list also included Kailash Colony, Khan Market, Janpath Jangpura, Ashram, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, R K Puram, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, IIT, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar Cantt, Palam, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi gate etc were also supposed to remain close.

G20 Restrictions:

Tightening security in the national capital, the city police stated restrictions such as vehicles won't be allowed on Mathura Road beyond Ashram Chowk, and Purana Qila Road. Restricted areas also include Geeta Colony to Shanti Van Chowk, Vikas Marg to ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg to Rajghat Chowk, and Minto Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

In case of medical emergencies, a dedicated Ambulance Control Room has been installed and will be operational from 12 am IST on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 till September 11. People can dial 6828400604/112 in case of emergency.

Online food delivery services will also be not available in New Delhi from September 8-10. Special Commissioner of Police SS Yadav said, "Cloud kitchens and food deliveries, or any commercial deliveries like Amazon deliveries, will not be allowed as we have stopped commercial services in the NDMC area."

Schools, colleges, banks and other commercial establishments will remain close from Spet 8 to 10 in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

