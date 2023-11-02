India: Delhi faces hazardous air quality crisis as AQI crashes to 616

Indian capital Delhi is grappling with a severe deterioration in air quality reaching a hazardous level, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 616. The poor air is attributed mainly to minimal wind speed and the ongoing burning of crop residues in Punjab. The Mundka area in Delhi registered the highest AQI at 616, marking a dangerous level of air pollution.

Air Quality Index (AQI) ratings range from "good" (0-50), "satisfactory" (51-100), "moderate" (101-200), "poor" (201-300), "very poor" (301-400), to "severe" (401-500).

The area has been marked as maroon, symbolising hazardous air quality, and is prominently visible throughout the National Capital Region (NCR).

For the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (Nov 1), Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category, with maximum temperature at 32.3 degrees Celsius. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi was 357 at 7 pm, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

On Thursday, the general Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 351, indicating very poor air quality. Certain locations like Mundka (420), Punjabi Bagh (416), Bawana (401) and Anand Vihar (413), experienced severe air quality.

On Wednesday also, the AQI in the same area had shown higher levels in various parts of the capital including Mundka (417), Wazirpur (409), Punjabi Bagh (408) and Anand Vihar (416). Additionally, Bawana and Rohini reported short periods of severe air quality on Wednesday afternoon.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, had previously unveiled a comprehensive 15-point winter action plan aimed at addressing pollution stemming from vehicles, biomass burning, and other sources. This winter action plan is currently being executed step by step on the ground to mitigate pollution levels in the national capital.

In response to the worsening air quality, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced an allocation of Rs 2 million per zone for implementing measures to battle against the air pollution in the city.

