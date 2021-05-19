India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ruffles diplomatic feathers with a tweet on COVID-19 'Singapore variant

Singapore government has categorically dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim that a 'very dangerous' strain of the coronavirus was prevalent in island city-state and that could affect children the most.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health, Singapore rubbished reports, stating that the prevalent strain in recent cases was the B.1.617.2 variant that was first detected in India.

Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs has informed through a tweet that "Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy."

Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 19, 2021 ×

External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar has condemned the statement and said that "irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships."

However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships.



So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021 ×

"The new form of COVID-19 that has come to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children. In India it may come as a third wave," the Delhi Chief Minister had tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. Keeping the same in mind he urged the Central government to cancel air services with Singapore immediately.

There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore.https://t.co/uz0mNPNxlE https://t.co/Vyj7gyyzvJ — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 18, 2021 ×

(With inputs from agencies)