India COVID-19 tally surpasses Russia; third worst-affected country now

India crossed Russia's COVID-19 tally on Sunday evening as it recorded more than 6.9 lakh cases, as per the data released by state governments.

Combining the data from Indian state governments and America's Johns Hopkins University (JHU), Russia has registered around 6.8 lakh cases, whereas India crossed the 6.9 lakh mark.

India is now the third worst-affected country in the world, preceded only by Brazil and the US on the second and first respectively.

On Sunday morning, Indian government reported the highest single-day jump of 24,850 COVID-19 cases, and 613 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases, on Sunday morning, were 6,73,165 cases of which 2,44,814 patients are active cases. India`s cured/discharged patients crossed the 4 lakh mark with 4,09,082 patients cured/discharged and while one patient has migrated.

India's worst-affected state, Maharashtra, reported 6,555 new cases and 151 deaths today, taking total number of cases to 2,06,619 and death toll to 8,822. Number of active cases stands at 86,040.

Maharashtra's epicentre, Mumbai, reported 1,311 new cases and 69 deaths, taking total number of cases to 84,125 including 55,883 recoveries and 4,896 deaths, as reported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Delhi reported 63 deaths and 2,244 new positive cases today. Total number of positive cases stands at 99,444 including 71,339 recovered/discharged/migrated, 25,038 active cases and 3,067 deaths.

Kerala recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases today, taking active cases to 2,228. A total of 3,174 patients have recovered from the disease so far: State Health Minister KK Shailaja (file photo) pic.twitter.com/j8jZugCs5N — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020 ×

Tamil Nadu crossed 1 lakh mark as the state recorded 4,150 fresh COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,11,151 and death toll to 1,510. Number of active cases stands at 46,860.

Punjab reported 175 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 6,283 including 4,408 recoveries and 164 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,155 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 8,161 and death toll to 785.

A total of 1,925 cases and 37 deaths were recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 23,474 and death toll to 372. Number of active cases stands at 13,251.

(With inputs from agencies)