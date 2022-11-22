India: Couple pen heartfelt note to Army in wedding invite; here's how Army responded

"We are truly thankful for your love, determination and the true patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us all happy days with our loved ones. Because of you we are getting married happily" read a hand-written note on a wedding invitation. It was a note that the to-be couple had penned out of their love and respect for the Indian Army.

Rahul and Karthika hailing from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, got married on Thursday, 10th November. On a page of their wedding invitation, the couple had penned a note inviting the Army to attend the wedding ceremony. The bride works at an IT firm and the groom works at a bank; both are B.tech graduates.

After receiving the note, the Indian Army conveyed their wishes to the couple via the Army's official social media handles. Brigadier Lalit Sharma, the Station Commander at Pangode Military Station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram felicitated the couple on Monday at the Army camp. On the Army's invite, the couple visited the Military station, and the Commander conveyed the Army's deepest appreciation for their adorable marriage invite.

