India: Coronavirus infections near 80 million; daily death toll lowest in three months

India on Monday confirmed 45,148 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 7,909,959.

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India also added 480 new Covid-19 deaths, which is the lowest since July 10.

India's death toll stands at 119,014 and as many as 7,137,229 people have so far recovered from Covid-19, bringing the recovery rate to over 90 per cent.

At least 55 per cent of total coronavirus deaths in India are just from five states: Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Since August, India has been recording about 1,000 daily deaths, but there has been a steady decline in the number of infections and fatalities.

The United States is the worst-hit country both in terms of cases and deaths with more than 8.1 million infections and 224,906 fatalities.

India has the second-highest caseload, while Brazil has seen the most number of deaths after the US with 156,903 fatalities.

Brazil is followed by India in terms of the national death toll. Mexico and Britain stand third and fourth in this list with 88,743 and 44,745 deaths.

As many as 42,694,798 have been infected with Covid-19 worldwide and the overall death toll stands at 1,151,077.

