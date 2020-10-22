India constructed Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan get top UK engineers’ body award 

The Mangdechhu Hydroelectric project in Bhutan, constructed by India has been awarded the Brunel Medal-2020, an award conferred by UK's top engineering body -- Institute of Civil Engineers. The award, named after Isambard Kingdom Brunel--known as 19th century's engineering giants was announced on 5th October.

Indian and the Bhutanese PM had jointly inaugurated the 720MW Project on 17 August last year. Indian Prime Minister had called the project a "crucial milestone celebrating India-Bhutan ties" and "this project shows how the two nations working together can bring immense positivity in the lives of people,"

Expressing her appreciation at the development, India's Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj said, “I am delighted that the Mangdechhu Award jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and Dr. Lotay Tshering in Bhutan last year, has been conferred the prestigious Brunel Medal. A rightful recognition of its excellence, as well as an outstanding example of our two countries working together towards a shared goal”

The construction began in 2012 and was completed in a record time of seven years with the approximate cost of Rs/Nu 5000 crores. India funded the project through a 70 per cent loan and a 30 per cent grant to Bhutan.

The Mangdechhu Project has earned a revenue of Rs/Nu 1300 crores within one year of commissioning, which has exceeded the projected target of Rs/Nu 1200 crores. All four units of the Project are running at full capacity and generating 18.7 Million Units/day at 779 MW since 2 August 2020. The Project is a run of the river project located in the Trongsa district of Bhutan.

So far, Government of India has constructed four Hydroelectric Projects in Bhutan inclusive of the 1020 MW Tala Hydroelectric project (HEP), the 336 MW Chukha HEP, the 60 MW Kurichhu HEP and the 720 MW Mangdechhu HEP. Three Hydroelectric projects the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I, the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II and the 600 MW Kholongchhu are under construction.