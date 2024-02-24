India: Congress, AAP unveil seat-sharing formula for Delhi, three states ahead of elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have reached a consensus on a 4:3 seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming to present a united front against their political rivals. Additionally, similar agreements have been forged for the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, and Chandigarh.

In Delhi, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, will contest four out of the seven parliamentary constituencies, namely West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, and New Delhi. The remaining three constituencies—North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk—will be contested by the Congress.

The BJP secured victory in all seven Delhi constituencies during the 2019 elections.

The seat-sharing pact was disclosed during a joint press briefing by representatives of the AAP and the Congress. This development follows shortly after the opposition's INDIA bloc celebrated its initial electoral success in the Chandigarh mayoral elections.

Allocation beyond Delhi

AAP will field candidates from Bharuch and Bhavnagar constituencies in Gujarat, as well as from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Conversely, the Congress will contest both seats in Goa and the solitary constituency in Chandigarh.

Notably, AAP had previously nominated a candidate for South Goa, but will withdraw the nomination to accommodate their coalition partner.

Seat-sharing negotiations have posed significant challenges for the INDIA bloc, particularly due to the divergent aspirations of regional parties.

The recent electoral setbacks suffered by the Congress in several key states have emboldened regional entities to demand a larger share of parliamentary seats.

The Congress has secured an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, securing the right to contest 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest parliamentary representation. However, deadlock persists in Maharashtra, as the Congress and the Shiv Sena are yet to finalize the allocation of eight seats.

In West Bengal, the Congress faces obstacles, with the Trinamool Congress asserting its intention to contest all 42 parliamentary seats. Negotiations have stalled as the Trinamool has been reluctant to allocate more than two seats to the Congress, while the latter seeks at least five seats in the state.

The INDIA bloc, formed to counter the BJP's dominance, has encountered setbacks with the departure of key members such as Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United and Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtra Lok Dal, both of which have aligned with the BJP.