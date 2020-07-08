India-China standoff: Disengagement between troops of India, China completed, Chinese troops have moved back: Report

Indian Army sources said that "disengagement" between troops of India and China has been completed, newswire ANI quoted sources.

The soldiers have pulled back from Patrolling Point 15, the sources added.

The sources said that Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kms. The development comes after India and China decided to disengage after the clash at Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers died in action, even as China's state-run Global Times said that the PLA had suffered casualties as well, however, China hasn't officially declared its casualties.

India and China had decided to "completely disengage" from the Line of Actual Control(LAC) last weekend after core commander of India met his Chinese counterpart in the aftermath of the clash at Galwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said earlier that both sides had made "positive progress to disengage".

"We hope that the Indian side will go with the Chinese side to implement the consensus reached by both sides with practical actions," Zhao said.

India had earlier said that China had amassed large number of troops at the border since May.

"At the heart of the matter is that since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC," India's spokesman had said.

Elaborating further, India's foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said: "While there have been occasional departures in the past, the conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms."

Both sides had held secretary-level talks after the Galwan clash even as India's army chief and later PM Modi visited forward areas in Ladakh as tensions escalated along the LAC, however, in the last two days, both sides have sought to actively disengage amid tensions at the border.

