India-China standoff: China's actions confirm true nature of Chinese Communist Party, says US

Amid tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control(LAC), the White House said today that "China's aggressive stance along India-China border fits with the larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world."

"These actions only the confirm true nature of Chinese Communist Party," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Both India and China have expressed the desire to de-escalate," McEnany said adding, "we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation."

India's relations with China hit a new low after the clash at Galwan Valley along LAC on June 15-16 in which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. China hasn't revealed its casualty figures although state-run Global Times had said last month that PLA had suffered casualties as well but it was dismissed by China's foreign ministry.

Amid the standoff at the border, the Indian government on Monday banned 59 apps including Tik Tok over national security issue. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backed India's move saying: "We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps that can serve as appendages of the CCP surveillance state."

"India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty and will also boost India's integrity and national security, as the Indian government cell itself has stated," the US secretary of state asserted.

Other apps which were also banned include UC browser, ShareIT, WeChat, Weibo, Hello among others.

