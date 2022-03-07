India, China should help each other & not 'drain each others' energies': Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi conceded that ties with India had "met with some setbacks" amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Chinese foreign minister said both countries should help each other accomplish goals instead of "draining each others' energies" while adding that "some forces" have tried to create division between the two Asian countries.

India and China have been locked in a border tussle since May 2020. In June 2020, Chinese and Indian troops had clashed at Galwan leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and 4 PLA soldiers although reports claimed the casualties among the Chinese troops was much higher.

In February last year, the Chinese government had said it was pulling out troops from the forward areas along the LAC, however, India's Army said Chinese troops hadn't pulled back completely and were fortifying positions and building infrastructure.

In January, the two nations concluded the 14th round of corps commander-level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border.

In a joint statement, the two sides said had a "frank and in-depth exchange of views" on the issues related to the LAC in the western sector while seeking to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels.

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar had said that India will not agree to any status change along the LAC.

"We are absolutely clear that we will not agree to any change in the status quo. Any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally by one side. So however complex, however long it takes, however difficult it is, I think that clarity is what guides us," Jaishankar said while adding that "friction points" still needed to be resolved.

