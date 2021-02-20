India- China hold 10th round of military talks

India and China held the tenth round of military talks on Saturday to further push the disengagement process in the eastern Ladakh region.

The 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks comes two days after the militaries of both the nations completed the withdrawal of forces and weaponry from the North and South banks of Pangong.

The meet began at 10 am at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control and it was continuing, sources told news agency PTI.

"The focus of the talks is on carrying forward the disengagement process," a source said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 11 told Parliament that India and China agreed on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that binds both nations to "cease" forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

According to the agreement, China will pull back its troops east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake, while Indian troops will be permanently based at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region, Singh said.

The defence minister said that similar action would be taken on the south bank of the lake too.