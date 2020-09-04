India, China engaging at diplomatic, military levels: Army chief Naravane

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane said on Friday that New Delhi is engaging with Beijing at the diplomatic and military level to resolve the border crisis in Ladakh.

Naravane is currently in Ladakh on a two-day visit to review Indian forces operational preparedness.

"Situation has been little tensed for the last two to three months. We have been continuously engaging with China both at the military and diplomatic level. These engagements are ongoing and will continue in the future as well. We are very sure that through this medium of talks, whatever differences we have, will be resolved and we will ensure that status quo is not changed and we are able to safeguard our interests," said Naravane, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also said that there has been some deployment of troops for safeguarding Indian's security and safety.

"Keeping in view of the situation, we had undertaken some precautionary deployment for our own safety and security. These deployments we undertook along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) so that our security and integrity remains safeguarded," he said.

He also said the morale of Indian forces is high and "they are ready to deal with all challenges.