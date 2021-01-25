India, China commander-level talks were practical & constructive: Indian Army

Amid the standoff along the Line of Actual Control(LAC), India and China completed their ninth round of corps commander level meeting on Sunday with the Indian Army asserting that meeting was "positive, practical and constructive".

The talks had taken place in Moldo-Chushul border meeting point. "The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops," the Indian Army said.

The Indian Army said both sides agreed to follow important "consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation".

There will be another round of talks between the two sides to jointly advance de-escalation, the Indian Army informed.

"The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the LAC in the Western sector of the China-India border," the Indian Army said.

The Army informed that both sides decided "jointly to maintain peace and tranquillity."

The talks took place in the backdrop of a "minor faceoff" between the two armies at Naku la in north Sikkim.

The skirmish had led to injuries on both sides. The Indian Army had said the "minor face-off" had taken place on January 20.

"There was a minor face-off at Naku la area of north Sikkim on January 20, 2021. The same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday.

Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in Galwan Valley on June 15 last year which had led the death of 20 Indian troops, although the PLA had suffered casualties as well but the Chinese foreign ministry has refused to divulge figures.

Amid the escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) both sides have deployed thousands of troops with Chinese troops heavily deployed in frontline areas.