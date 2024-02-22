India | Child rights body calls for FIR against Deoband's Darul Uloom Over 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' fatwa

The apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a First Information Report (FIR) and pursue legal action against Darul Uloom Deoband, a well-known Islamic educational institution, following the discovery of alleged objectionable content on its website.

In a letter addressed to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Saharanpur District, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo expressed the commission's concern about a fatwa published on Deoband's website.

The fatwa in question discusses the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and is purportedly glorifying "martyrdom in the context of India's invasion."

Kanoongo stated in the letter that the fatwa exposes children to hatred against their own country, causing them unnecessary mental or physical suffering. He emphasized the alleged violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Citing Section 13(1) of the CPCR Act, 2005, the NCPCR stressed the potential for such content to incite hatred against the nation.

The letter referred to legal precedents, including the case of Kanhaiya Kumar vs the State of NCT of Delhi, highlighting the seriousness of expressions that could be construed as an offense against the state.

The letter noted the commission's previous attempts to address similar concerns with the district administration in January 2022 and July 2023.

Despite these efforts, no action has been taken thus far, and the NCPCR asserted that the district administration could be held responsible for any adverse consequences resulting from the dissemination of such content.

Given these developments, the NCPCR directed the initiation of legal proceedings against Darul Uloom Deoband under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The commission requested an action taken report to be submitted within three days.