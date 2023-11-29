India breathes sigh of relief after successful Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations; reactions pour in

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed joy as 41 workers, initially trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, were successfully rescued after a 17-day operation by dedicated teams on Tuesday (Nov 28).

Taking to X, Gadkari stated: "I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued. This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges. Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible. The dedicated endeavors of the rescue teams have yielded favorable results."

"I express gratitude to each agency and individual involved in this rescue operation. Deep appreciation for the international rescue experts, administrative officers, and the Uttarakhand government for their swift and effective response," he added.

Expressing delight, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated: "It is great news for the nation that all our 41 Shramik brothers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued safe and sound. Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long. My heartfelt gratitude to all the people and the agencies that have made tireless efforts to save the lives of our fellow citizens."



Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long.



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"I feel extremely happy with the news of safe rescue of all the workers trapped in the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The whole country was keeping an eye on this operation. The entire country has heaved a sigh of relief with its success. This is a moment of joy for the families of all laborers," Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

"The safe return of the labor brothers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarkashi is a very happy news. My heartiest congratulations to them and their families," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



Commending the resilience of rescue workers, Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh stated: "After a harrowing 17 days the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand are being evacuated. The entire country salutes the remarkable resilience and fortitude of the workers themselves. The nation also applauds the dedication, skill and perseverance of the entire rescue team and thanks them wholeheartedly."



The entire country salutes the remarkable resilience and fortitude of the workers themselves.



"It is a matter of great relief and joy for all of us that the workers trapped in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi for the last 17 days were taken out of the tunnel safely today," Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

When and how did the incident occur?



140 करोड़ भारतीयों की प्रार्थना व NDMA समेत सभी एजेंसियों का इतने दिनों से चल रहा ऑपरेशन आख़िरकार कामयाब हुआ, आप… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 28, 2023 × When and how did the incident occur?

The incident occurred when a tunnel collapsed on November 12 as part of the Char Dham all-weather road project. The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force promptly intervened, working tirelessly to evacuate the workers.

CM Dhami announced the completion of pipe laying, indicating imminent rescue. Despite challenges like debris obstruction and breakdowns, the teams persevered, passing essential items and communicating with workers via a six-inch pipeline. Anti-depressants and a variety of foods were provided. The use of an endoscopic camera facilitated communication with trapped workers. When the auger machine broke down, vertical and manual drilling methods were employed.

A medical team of 15, including chest specialists, and 12 ambulances were on standby. Prime Minister Modi closely monitored the situation, regularly speaking with CM Dhami and ensuring worker safety inside and outside the tunnel.

The successful rescue marked a significant relief, highlighting the coordinated efforts and commitment of all involved parties.