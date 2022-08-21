India: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked in Patna, glasses of four vehicles broken

In Patna, the capital of Bihar, stones have been thrown at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's convoy. Several of the convoy's vehicles had their windows broken by stone pelting.

However, the Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, was not present in the car.

The incident took place near Sohgi Mor in Gaurichak in Patna.

According to the report, the people of the area were outraged by the murder of a youth.

Patna | Stones pelted at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; CM was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/5kNnn7IDlv — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022 ×

A young man's body who went missing about a week ago was discovered in Beur, according to the information that is currently available.

This infuriated the villagers. When the convoy carrying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar passed, the people who had blocked the road began throwing rocks.

The police from nearby police stations arrived at the scene after the incident. The police dispersed the crowd with the help of sticks.

(With inputs from agencies)



