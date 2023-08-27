India: At least three dead, five injured after fire in Mumbai hotel
At least three people were killed and two others were injured after a fire broke out in a hotel in the Indian city of Mumbai’s Santacruz area, on Sunday afternoon (August 27), the city’s civic body told local media.
According to reports, the fire broke out on the third floor of the Galaxy Building which is a ground plus floor structure around 1:17 pm (local time), as per media reports citing officials.
A fire official told PTI news agency that eight people were rescued from the hotel and taken to nearby Cooper Hospital. It was later reported that out of the eight taken to the hospital, three people were declared dead.
The blaze has also reportedly been brought under control and the rescue efforts to get the people who were stuck inside the building are underway. The official also told the news agency that four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the hotel.
This is a developing story...More to follow
