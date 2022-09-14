India: At least 12 dead, several injured in bus accident in Poonch area of Jammu

In India, at least 12 people were killed and over a dozen were injured in an accident after a passenger bus fell into a gorge in the Poonch area of Jammu. Reports suggested that an overloaded minibus skidded off the road and fell into a very deep gorge early morning in the Poonch district. Five people are critically injured and they are airlifted to the government hospital in Jammu.

Officials said the accident occurred near the Brari Ballah Sawjian area after the driver of the bus bearing number JK12-1419 lost control. The Bus skidded off the road and rolled several hundred meters into the gorge. Jammu and Kashmir’s LG Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident and announced ex gratia relief.

"Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakhs would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured," said LG Manoj Sinha.

The loss of lives due to an accident in Poonch is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 14, 2022 ×

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti also expressed shock over the incident. "Shocked to hear about the unfortunate accident at Sawajian Mandi in Poonch. Deepest condolences to the grieving families & prayers for the injured," said Mehbooba Mufti.

Soon after the accident, locals, police and the army rushed to the spot and launched a massive rescue operation. Those who are injured have been shifted to the hospital.

