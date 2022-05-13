India: At least 27 dead, 70 injured after massive fire engulfs 3-storey building in capital Delhi

At least 27 died and scores were injured after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building in west Delhi on Friday evening.

The tragedy took place near Mundka metro station, Delhi Fire Director Atul Garg confirmed.

According to reports, around 30 fire tenders are still at the spot and ambulances are stationed for the rescue work even as officials are in the process of recovering more dead bodies.

More than 40 people sustained burns and have been hospitalised. Around 60 to 70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.40 pm, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, reported news agency ANI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma has said that the fire started from the first floor of the building, which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company.

The tragic incident triggered a wave of condolence messages from the political leaders.

The tragic incident triggered a wave of condolence messages from the political leaders.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all (sic).”

