India: Assam Police detain poachers who killed rhino in Kaziranga and fled with horn

The first case of rhino poaching in 2024 in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, has been cracked by the authorities as they detained a team of animal poachers Friday night (Jan 26). The poachers killed an adult female rhino earlier this week whose carcass was recovered without its horn. Police said they also found an AK series rifle from the poachers that was allegedly used in the killing of the animal.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam Director General of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “Poachers have been arrested along with recovery of poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the poaching. Some more recoveries are yet to be made along with reconstruction of Crime Scene.”

The killing took place on January 21 at Agoratoli Forest Range under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The poachers allegedly removed the horn and fled.

First case of rhino poaching in 2024

This is the first case of rhino poaching in the new year. The poachers are believed to have entered Kaziranga by crossing the Brahmaputra river. The recovery of the carcass prompted police to launch an operation to trace the poachers.

“We followed the available links and kept eyes on possible markets. It was expected the poachers would try to sell the horn. We received specific information on Friday and arrested the poachers,” a senior cop was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The DGP said, “In an outstanding investigation, a team led by the superintendent of police (SP) Golaghat cracked the case of recent rhino poaching at Kaziranga.

Zero poaching recorded in 2022

Due to the intense, result-oriented efforts put in by the Assam government over the last decades, 2022 was the first year in over 30 years to record zero rhino poaching. The incredible feat helped the state earn praise from all over the world, including from Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to police, strict measures are still in place to ward off the poachers and to crack down on the illegal sale of animal body parts. “We are keeping strict vigil on each and every movement including the sale of animal body parts because the sale of such products are the cause of most of the killings,” a police officer was quoted as saying.