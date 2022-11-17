India: Asia's largest naval academy to host defence trainees from 27 nations for sailing event

Defence Forces trainees from 27 nations are expected to participate in the Admiral's Cup 2022, a prestigious annual International sailing event hosted by the Indian Naval Academy. This year will mark the 11th edition of the high-profile regatta and will be conducted in Ettikulam Bay, Kerala, from 5th to 10th December.

The Regatta will see trainees from the armed forces of 27 nations compete in sailing at Ettikulam Bay, on the Laser(Radial) class sailboats. The Indian Navy instituted the 'Admiral's Cup Regatta' as a 'Fleet Race' in a single-crew Olympic class 'Laser Radial' sailboat in the year 2010, with eight International Naval Academies participating in that year.

According to the Indian Navy, naval academies of friendly-foreign countries across the world are invited to participate in this eleventh edition of the Admiral's Cup Regatta. The Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala is Asia's largest naval academy. The Indian Naval Academy is situated in Kerala. It is situated at a distance of 35 km from the historic city of Kannur and 135 km from the city of Mangalore. The academy is surrounded by Mount Dilli, the serene Kavvayi backwaters and the majestic Arabian Sea. The campus occupies an area of 2452 acres, with a total perimeter of 22 km. The Academy also includes a beach stretch of 7 km.

The Indian Naval Academy has been developed as a national prestigious project and is the ‘Cradle for Leadership’ in the Indian Navy. The ab-initio training imparted at the academy will ensure that every officer(man and woman) who passes out through its portals will be a leader worthy of trust and confidence that the nation has reposed in them. It will also establish bridges of friendship across the ocean by training personnel from friendly foreign countries.

