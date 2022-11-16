Malabar Exercise involving India, Japan, US and Australia culminates in seas off Japan

The 26th edition of the multinational maritime exercise 'Malabar 22' culminated in the seas off Japan on 15th November. Hosted by the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), this edition of Malabar also marked the 30th anniversary of the maritime exercise. The exercise began in 1992, as a bilateral exercise between the Indian Navy and the US Navy. Later, the exercise gained further prominence with the joining of navies of Australia and Japan.

For a period of five days, the sea-phase of Malabar 22 was conducted near Yokosuka, Japan and witnessed live weapon firings, surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills and tactical procedures. Another highlight of the sea phase was the conduct of 'War at Sea' exercise, which enabled all four navies to consolidate interoperability and hone tactical skills.

The Indian Navy was represented by Eastern Fleet ships INS Shivalik and Kamorta, led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet. In total, there were eleven surface ships, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with its integral air elements. Four long-range maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and two submarines were also part of the exercise.

Apart from operational drills and exercises, the bilateral logistics support agreements between the participating countries were validated during this edition of exercise Malabar. It also involved exchange of 'Sea Riders' between various participating ships. 'Sea Riders' is a nautical term that refers to the practice of Officers and sailors from one ship, sailing on another vessel (of a foreign country) during the exercise, in order to exchange best practices.