India: As people clean their homes on Eid, these women in Ladakh cleaned the whole village

While the whole world was celebrating Islamic Festival Eid, a small group of women in the remote village of Karith in India’s Ladakh decided to celebrate the festival in a unique way. These local women from the Karith village got together and raised slogans of cleanliness and made sure the entire village was cleaned on Eid.

The initiative was started by a local self-help group in the area along with the local females. The programme witnessed huge participation from women in the area and also showcased the relationship between humans and nature. Clean surroundings and maintaining a balance between nature and people are of the utmost importance.

“To observe and celebrate Eid Ul Fitr in a beneficial way, all of us got together and carried out the cleanliness drive in our village. The slogan of the clean Karith Village was raised, and a cleaning programme was launched in the village called Clean Karith. We generally clean our houses for the festival of Eid but this year we made sure to clean the whole village,” said a local woman.

The Karith village of Ladakh has taken several initiatives before this also which became a learning point for many other villages. The same ideas were replicated later by many villages across the country.

“Karith village has taken several initiatives which can become a role model for the rest of the villages in the Union Territory. And this step will also come as a prototype for the cleanliness of the society, and it is said that a healthy village is the abode of a healthy society,” said Mohd Hasan of Yuva Karith Group.

The same group has earlier set up a pilot school and Ice Stupa in Ladakh which became popular not only at the regional but also at the national level. These women from the Karith Village have set new standards for keeping their village clean and inspired hundreds of others to take up the same initiative and make villages across India clean and green.







