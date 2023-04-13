India: Army soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda military station, attempted 'suicide' suspected

Police said on Thursday that another Army soldier died reportedly of a gunshot wound in Bathinda, a city India's western state of Punjab, an incident not linked to firing that killed four jawans at a military station on Wednesday.

News agencies reported citing police that the soldier died due to a bullet injury after his service weapon went off accidentally. The Army released a statement noting that the soldier was rushed to the military hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The Army mentioned that the soldier, Laghu Raj Shankar, had returned from leave on April 11.

Police have also started an investigation into this matter after a police station in the cantonment received a complaint on Wednesday about the accidental death.

The Army said: "A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 pm on April 12 at Bathinda Military Station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon."

"The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region," it said in a statement.

The Army further noted that the case purportedly seems to be of "attempted suicide" but a senior official argued that it could be a case of accidental firing as well.

The Army clarified that there is no connection with the incident that took place at Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday.

Bathinda Cantt Station House Officer (SHP) Gurdeep Singh said they received information regarding the death of the soldier on Wednesday evening. The SHO said: "We were informed by the Army and a case has been registered. Prima facie it appears to be an accidental firing case."

(With inputs from agencies)

