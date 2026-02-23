/India and Israel to sign updated security pact during PM Modi's visit: Israel Ambassador Azar

Google Preferred
Published: Feb 23, 2026, 19:01 IST
Narendra Modi’s Israel visit will feature a Knesset address and updated security pact, deepening defence, AI and quantum cooperation, while boosting ties through IMEC and long-standing strategic partnership.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to Israel, where India and Israel are expected to sign an updated security agreement, according to Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, in an interview with WION. Azar emphasised the importance of the agreement in addressing evolving global threats. "India and Israel share values. We share challenges. We are determined to deal with them," he said.

Azar highlighted that the pact would enable deeper collaboration in areas such as emerging technologies. Talking about the visit, the Ambassador said, PM Modi will be 'exposed to companies from the private sector, talk about emerging technologies on quantum AI designer, we complement each other'.

Indian PM Modi's itinerary includes a high-profile address to Israel's Parliament, the Knesset, which Azar welcomed as a symbol of strengthening ties. "We're happy that this is doing both things," Azar remarked on the Parliament address and the planned visit to Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial. The Yad Vashem stop shows the shared historical sensitivities and mutual respect between the two nations.

The visit also focuses on broader economic and infrastructural synergies. Azar expressed enthusiasm for the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), a multinational initiative to enhance connectivity. "We'll look forward to that IMEC, because the fact that India now is going to trade trillions of dollars east and west, this is going to give it a lot of a lot of interest," he said. India and Israel have built a robust relationship since full diplomatic ties were established in 1992, with defence forming a cornerstone. Israel has been a key supplier of military technology to India, and bilateral trade has grown steadily, particularly in high-tech sectors.

PM Modi's visit, his second to Israel following the landmark 2017 trip, signals continued momentum in what Azar describes as a partnership rooted in trust and shared strategic interests.

