India: Amit Shah to kick off day-long conclave on 9 years of Modi govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off a day-long conclave on 'Nine Years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan' (service, good governance, and poor welfare) held by Doordarshan on Saturday (May 27).

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, will be the keynote speaker at the conference, which will include panel discussions on three themes: India Surging Ahead, Jan, Jan ka Vishwas (people's confidence), and Yuva Shakti: Galvanising India, as per PTI reports.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Sangita Reddy, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Ritesh Agarwal, Debjani Ghosh, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rishab Shetty, sarod exponent Aman Ali Bangash, and athletes Nikhat Zareen, Viren Rasquinha, and Akhil Kumar will take part in the panel discussions.

A booklet detailing the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the previous nine years will be released. New Parliament row Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the newly built Parliament building would be inaugurated on Sunday (May 28). Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

As per a Lok Sabha release, the new Parliament building in the national capital has been completed and "symbolises the spirit of self-reliance in India"

"The lack of space was being experienced in the current building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the members," the release said.

The current Parliament building was erected in 1927, making it about 100 years old.

The Centre has invited all present members of both houses of Parliament, as well as ministers, secretaries, chief ministers, and administrators of union territories for the inauguration. Opposition plans boycott However, as many as 20 parties have voiced their intention to boycott the event, including the Congress, CPI, AAP, and Trinamool Congress.

In a joint statement, the opposition parties said, “The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response."

