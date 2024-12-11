New Delhi, India

Rescue efforts continued into their 46th hour on Wednesday (Dec 11) to save a five-year-old boy who accidentally fell into a borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Dausa.

One of the rescue officials at the site said that a 35-metre hole had been dug to rescue the boy.

"We have dug a hole 35 metres deep and require to dig in some 46 to 48 metres more to rescue the boy. We are doing our best and are trying to complete the rescue operations today," Yogesh said speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Rescue operations underway for a 5-year-old boy, Aryan fell into a borewell in Dausa on 9th December. pic.twitter.com/pYLONDM2wz — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024 ×

Earlier on Tuesday, rescue efforts took a crucial step forward with the deployment of an Xcmg 180 Piling Rig machine, which began digging a 150-foot-deep tunnel adjacent to the borewell to reach the trapped child.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Rescue operations underway for a 5-year-old boy, Aryan fell into a borewell in Dausa on 9th December. Xcmg 180 Piling Rig machine has been brought to the spot to dig a 150-ft deep tunnel near the borewell to rescue the child. pic.twitter.com/RpmMmnoLCq — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024 ×

The district administration official said that the child was at a depth of about 150 feet and his condition was said to be stable.

"The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen. The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," Dausa District Magistrate said earlier.

"Excavation is being done with a JCB. Rescue efforts are being made, and the child's condition is fine," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)