/'Inciting protests, then fleeing for trip': BJP attacks Rahul, alleges links with anti-national forces

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday (October 22) accused the LoP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of having connections with anti-national forces and "playing with people's emotions" by involving them to incite protests. He also launched a scathing attack on Gandhi over his reported trip to Vietnam, accusing him of invoking people to protest before travelling abroad.



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Dubey stated that Rahul Gandhi travelled across the world at least 270 times in the past 10 years. “He has been meeting American politicians... for their links with the Soros Foundation. So I want to ask him, under whose guidance he met such people.”

"Was it Soros? Is Sam Pitroda also a major conspirator? Is Rahul Gandhi carrying out agitations here at the behest of these people?" he posed. Dubey also accused Gandhi of instigating people by "playing with their emotions." "As a result, youths like Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das were in jail for a couple of days. Gandhi then went to Vietnam," he added.

Nishikant Dubey hits out at Gandhi's Vietnam trip

Over the Vietnam trip, Dubey questioned, "Now, after inciting the people, Rahul Gandhi has travelled to Vietnam. Why does he travel to Vietnam or any other foreign locations, and whom does he meet there?” The BJP MP also highlighted Gandhi’s meetings with US lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna.



"Ilhan Omar is a public representative who went to Pakistan and said that Kashmir was a part of Pakistan. Now, the Trump administration is conducting raids on Ilhan Omar's family. My question to Rahul Gandhi is: On whose instructions did he meet her?" Dubey questioned.