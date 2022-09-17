Inaugural India, Singapore ministerial meet in Delhi on September 17

Key India, Singapore ministerial meet involving the foreign, finance and commerce ministers of the two sides will take place in Delhi on September 17.

The Singaporean side will include deputy prime minister and finance minister Lawrence Wong.

The visit of Lawrence Wong to New Delhi is significant since he is widely touted to be the next prime minister of the southeast Asian nation. He will also travel to India's western state of Gujarat.

India and Singapore have close ties and high-level visits are a part of the engagement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Singapore in 2018. Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong was one of the six world leaders invited by PM Modi to speak at a special event at the UN in New York on 24 September 2019 to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Focusing on people-to-people ties, work is currently on to link India's UPI with Singapore Pay Now digital connectivity platforms.

