In talks with UK's Boris Johnson, PM Modi resolves to work closely together

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. PM Modi congratulated Johnson on his victory in the recently conducted general elections.

The two leaders resolved to continue working closely together on issues such as trade, security and defence and to step up our cooperation on climate change ahead of next year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, news agency ANI reported citing the UK government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, took to Twitter and posted a congratulatory message on Johnson's electoral victory.

"Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties," Modi's tweet read.

Johnson, last week, thanked the voters for the landslide victory in the general election, securing Britain's exit from the European Union on January 31.

During his speech at Downing Street at London, Johnson thanked the voters "for the trust" placed in his party.

"We have a strong mandate for Brexit," he said while calling on Britain move on from Brexit.

"I urge everyone to find closure and let the healing begin," he said.

Johnson's Conservative party has won 365 of 650 seats in parliament, giving it a majority of 80, final results of the general election showed.

The main opposition Labour party won 203 of the remaining seats, while the Scottish National Party was third on 48. The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats won 11 seats. Other parties took 23.