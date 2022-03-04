In India, unvaccinated people account for 92% of Covid deaths in 2022

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava on Thursday said that the unvaccinated people accounted for nearly 92 per cent of Covid deaths.

He further said that the first dose of the Covid vaccine is 98.9 per cent effective in the fight against Covid. Also, if both doses are given, it is 99.3 per cent effective.

VK Paul, member (health) of the government's think tank NITI Aayog while speaking to the reporters said, "It is evident that vaccines and the wide vaccination coverage have played a very important role in protecting hundreds of lives. The vaccine has protected the nation from a surge in the number of Covid cases."

The cases in India are currently on a downward graph as only 6,561 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Also, the average weekly Covid positivity rate in India is 0.99 per cent. The total number of active cases are 77,000.

Covid deaths, also, have seen a sharp decline in India.

Cases from South Indian states including Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram account for 50 per cent of all Covid cases in India. Only one state has over 10,000 active cases. Other states have less than 5,000 active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)