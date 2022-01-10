In Covid surge, around 1,000 police personnel of India’s capital get infected

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, around 1,000 police personnel of India’s capital have contracted COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

The Delhi Police personnel, who have tested positive for the virus, include Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch).

Delhi Police additional PRO/consultant Anil Mittal, said, "Nearly a thousand police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 as of now. All of them are under quarantine and will join duty after they fully recover."

Also Read: India records 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, 146 new deaths in 24 hours

Delhi Police’s overall strength is more than 80,000.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus among police personnel was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana recently.

As police are frontline workers, who perform duties amidst public, it is important to take adequate precautions to protect themselves from Covid, it said.

Also Read: Officials kickstart booster dose vaccination campaign for citizens above 60 years in Jammu and Kashmir

All police personnel should wear face masks, maintain social distancing and practise hand hygiene while performing duties, said the SOP.

All police personnel and eligible family members, who have not been vaccinated till now, may be motivated to undergo the process.

"Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for vaccination," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)