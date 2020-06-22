In communication with India, says China but refrains from revealing causalities in border clash

China foreign ministry in a press conference said it was in communication with India but refrained from giving the number of casulties the PLA had suffered during the border clash with Indian troops last week.

"Don't have any information to add on the number of casualties faced in Galwan faceoff," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

India and China were involved in clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15-16 which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, the Indian government had said. China has refused to divulge the number of soldiers killed during the clash even though China's state-run Global Times had said that there were casualties on its side as well.

Meanwhile, reports said that corps commander-level meeting will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) opposite Chushul to discuss the ongoing dispute in Ladakh amid tensions at the border.

Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Badhuria had earlier said that the IAF has "full analysis" of China's strength at the border while asserting that its forces are ready to "handle any contingency that may come up".

"China deploys a fair number of aircraft in this area for their own training it happens every summer but this year the number of deployments have increased, beyond May it increased further," the IAF chief said.

Last week India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "Nobody has intruded into our borders, nor have any of our posts been taken over by China."

"Our brave soldiers were martyred in Ladakh but they went after teaching a lesson to those who challenged our mother India," PM Modi said.

"India has never accepted any kind of external pressure. Whatever is necessary for national security, construction of infrastructure will be expedited like this in the future also," PM Modi said, adding,"I want to assure you that our Army is not leaving any stone unturned for the security of our nation."