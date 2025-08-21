/In cinema style, Politician Vijay tears into DMK and BJP, amid massive crowds

"Once a lion roars, it will reverberate for 8 kilometres...Such a lion will come out only for hunting, not for wasting time... Even while hunting, it'll hunt only larger animals than itself and win... It won't touch the dead or rotten, even if hungry and desperate," this is no cinematic opening line. This is how actor-politician Vijay, one of India's highest-paid actors, began his political address in front of lakhs of his fans and supporters gathered in Madurai, the cultural capital of the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The state, which is a major growth engine of India, goes to the polls in the summer of 2026.

Despite the temperatures soaring to nearly 40 degrees Celsius in Madurai, the leading actor drew massive crowds on a weekday. This is the second state-level conference of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, which will make its electoral debut in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Though the political event began well after 3 pm, crowds started gathering since the morning hours.

Reiterating his one-and-a-half-year-old party TVK's political stance, Vijay said that India's ruling BJP is their ideological rival, and Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is their political rival. "2026 is a battle between TVK and DMK," Vijay proclaimed. The newbie politician, who has over thirty years of experience as a cinema star, was unsparing in his attacks against the ruling BJP and DMK parties. Vijay also accused the BJP and DMK of being "secret allies".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Have you come to serve all our people or to conspire against Muslims? Hundreds of fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by Sri Lankan authorities. I urge you to retrieve the Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka. I urge you to abolish the horrific NEET medical entrance exam," Vijay said in his criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party, who won their third term in 2025.

Referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as "uncle" and "drama uncle", he lashed out at the DMK Government's record on liquor sales, women's safety, corruption, the drug menace in Tamil Nadu, the hardships faced by farmers and fishermen, among others. "Our goal is to send the DMK home in 2026, he added.

Vijay also referred to what he called the "pathetic condition" of the AIADMK, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu and a leading political force in the state. He claimed that even the cadre of the AIADMK were complaining about the plight of their party.

Hinting about his own party's pre-poll alliance plans, Vijay reverted to the Lion analogy and said that "a lion marks its boundary... it knows to be together or be alone.. it will never lose its individuality.. Lion is always a Lion, there maybe so many jackals and other animals, but only one lion and even if it's single, it'll be king of jungle." He highlighted that his party would tirelessly fight for state rights, women's rights, social justice, equality, and secularism.