In call, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discuss Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan

As France deals with the fallout from Australia's cancellation of a $40 billion French submarine deal, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed co-operating over the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday.

A statement from Macron’s office said, the two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday. In the call, they also discussed various issues, such as the crisis in Afghanistan.

PM Modi also tweeted, "Spoke with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron on the situation in Afghanistan. We also discussed closer collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific. We place great value on our Strategic Partnership with France, including in the UNSC."

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to ensure an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific area. They also looked to promote regional stability and the rule of law, while ruling out any form of hegemony.

Macron reiterated France's commitment to contribute in strengthening India's strategic autonomy, including its industrial and technological base, within the framework of a close relationship based on trust and mutual respect between two strategic partners. He said bilateral cooperation in all areas, in particular on the economic front, will be strengthened.

The leaders said the authorities in power in Afghanistan need to sever links with international terror organisations, allow humanitarian organisations to operate throughout the country and respect the fundamental rights of Afghan women and men. Also let the evacuation operations continue unhindered.

Both the leaders assured to maintain regular exchanges to coordinate upstream of the next deadlines, in particular the G20 and COP 26 on the climate, and will continue their joint actions against the pandemic. Macron welcomed India’s decision to resume deliveries of vaccines to COVAX.

