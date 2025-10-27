/IMD sounds 'red alert' as cyclone ‘Montha’ nears East Coast; Andhra and Odisha brace for impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (October 27) has issued warnings of heavy rainfall and strong winds for several states along the eastern coast of India due to the development of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. This depression, named ‘Montha’, is expected to strengthen into a 'severe cyclonic storm' as it nears the coast.

The cyclone is projected to affect areas in Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rainfall anticipated. As 'Montha' moves north-northwest, it is expected to make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of Tuesday (October 28).

In response to the storm's intensification, Andhra Pradesh has declared a two-day holiday for schools in districts like Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and West Godavari, which are likely to be most impacted. The IMD has issued an orange alert for multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, as the storm draws closer. Wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 110 kmph, are predicted.

In Odisha, authorities have designated eight districts—Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi—as red zones, expecting heavy rainfall and high winds. As a precaution, the Odisha government has initiated evacuations from vulnerable areas and deployed over 5,000 personnel in the affected districts. A red warning has been issued, forecasting strong winds up to 80 kmph in these regions. Despite the cyclone's landfall in Andhra Pradesh, it will also impact at least 15 districts in Odisha, prompting the state to be on high alert with rescue teams and equipment ready for rapid response.